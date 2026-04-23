City of Morehead aiming to boost local literacy rates by constructing new children's little library

MOREHEAD, Ky. (LEX 18) — The City of Morehead is celebrating America's 250th anniversary by constructing a children's little library, aiming to put more books into the hands of local kids.

According to the Kentucky Department of Education, 28% of Rowan County elementary students were proficient in reading in 2024-2025. That is just below the state average of 30%.

Jenny Frazier, the communications director for the City of Morehead and a member of the local America 250 planning committee, said addressing literacy is at the heart of the drive.

"We are working towards that life long learner and promoting literacy," she said.

Local high school students are building the little library to stand at Morehead City Park, and the community is being asked to fill it with donated books. Frazier said the little library is designed with the youngest readers in mind.

"This is for children. It's a children's little library. From the earliest ages to the chapter books that we all have grown and love," Frazier said.

The committee is asking for gently used or new children's books for all reading levels. The drive is about something bigger than books though, Frazier said.

"With this committee, we have people from every area in the town and county. This just another example how important it is when we work together, we can create wonderful things in the future," she told LEX 18.

Donated books can be dropped off at the Morehead Police Department or at the front desk of the Rowan County Public Library. The deadline to donate is Friday, May 15.