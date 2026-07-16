Free sard sale in Rowan County working to help families get what they need

ROWAN COUNTY, KY (LEX NEWS) — A free yard sale in Rowan County is giving families a chance to take what they need without spending a dime, as rising prices make it harder for many households to cover basic needs.

Whitney Watercutter, with the Rowan County School Youth Services Center, said she regularly monitors what families in the community are going through.

"We check in the needs in our community," Watercutter said.

What she is hearing now is that higher prices are making it harder for families to get by.

"Things are higher, prices are increased, and people struggle," Watercutter said.

With more families turning to programs like this for help, Watercutter said the donations she receives go right back to the people who need them.

"People donate a lot to me, so to be good steward I give it back to people," Watercutter said.

Watercutter has hosted this giveaway for five years. What makes it different is simple: families can take what they need and leave without spending a dime.

Gloria Easton, who lives in Rowan County , said the items available are worth taking.

"It's not really junk. It's good clothing. Sometimes they have new stuff," Easton said.

For families walking through the tables, that quality can make a real difference.

"It helps out a lot when you don't have a lot of money to go and get kids things that they need," Easton said.

For Tiffany Cornett, the help is personal.

"I just love my nieces and nephews, I don't want them to be without," Cornett said.

Rowan County Middle School Principal Todd Watts said meeting those needs can also help students succeed in the classroom.

"Knowing we can be just someone and be a resource we can meet those needs. So we can meet other need because often times in a school setting those needs ripple," Watts said.

For Watercutter, the yard sale is about more than clearing tables. It is about helping families walk away with one less thing to worry about.

"This is just something to relieve part of a burden that they may have," Watercutter said.

The free yard sale continues through Sunday, July 19. Organizers say they will keep restocking items as donations come in.

If you want to donate you can call Rowan County Middle School at 606-784-8911 and ask for Whitney Watercutter.

Alex Barber is committed to covering stories in your community that matter to you. If you have an idea, reach out to him at alex.barber@wlex.tv.