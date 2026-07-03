From a uniform to the sidelines: MSU's women's basketball coach is serving in military while coaching

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Morehead State University's new women's basketball head coach is balancing the demands of leading a Division I program while continuing to serve in the U.S. Army Reserve.

Jackie Alexander brings a unique background to the Eagles' sideline — one shaped as much by military service as by basketball.

"To the fans, alumni, to the Morehead community, and those in this room today. We are going to build something for years to come," Alexander said during her introductory presser back in April.

For Alexander, basketball has always been more than a game.

"To say lightly, I don't know my life without basketball," Alexander said.

But the court wasn't the only place she was needed. Her path to coaching ran through some unexpected territory, starting with a recruitment out of high school.

"When I was a senior at Rockcastle County High School, I was being recruit to play basketball at a few places. Ended up going to the United States Military Academy at West Point," Alexander said.

West Point wasn't the right fit at the time, so she made a change.

"Fast forward. I would transfer to the University of The Cumberlands. Where I ended up doing the ROTC while I was there and commission as a second LT," Alexander said.

She spent 4 years on active duty, including a tour in Iraq in 2016. After active duty, she found her way back to the sidelines — eventually leading her to Morehead State.

Even as she returned to the game she loves, her commitment to service never ended.

"I'm still in the military. I am in the United States Army Reserve," Alexander said.

Filling both roles is no easy assignment, but Alexander says she's able to manage with help from her leaders.

"It is interesting sometimes, but I'm fortunate to have a boss here and military boss who are both lenient with me just as long as I get the job done," Alexander said.

Alexander says the discipline, teamwork, and selfless service she learned in the Army are values she now hopes to pass along to her players.

"Just being able to serve in both capacities is something I feel passionate about and called to do," Alexander said.

This Independence Day weekend, whether she's in uniform or on the court, Alexander says she's answering the same call — to lead and serve.