Funding hurdles continue to delay the restoration of the Tater Knob Fire Tour

BATH COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — Sitting atop Tater Knob, the highest point in Bath County at 1,388 feet, the Tater Knob Fire Tower has stood as a landmark overlooking the region for decades. Built in 1934, it once provided visitors with sweeping views of the surrounding forest and served as a fire lookout in the Daniel Boone National Forest. Today, supporters are working to ensure the historic structure remains standing for future generations.

The tower suffered damage from a fire in 2008 and has fallen into disrepair. Vegetation has begun to reclaim the area, the wooden stairs have deteriorated, and the structure has been deemed unsafe for visitors.

Former Salt Lick Fire Chief Brent Frizzell responded to the 2008 fire and now leads the effort to restore the landmark. Frizzell has been involved with the project since 2017 and says there is still extensive work that must be completed before visitors can once again climb the tower.

"The cab has been moved off of it after the fire, and there is a hole in the platform. All of that has to be repaired and restored," Frizzell said. "Part of the process, I hope, is putting the cab back on it."

The project received a major boost in 2023 when it received a $75,000 grant. However, the grant alone is not enough to begin construction.

According to Frizzell, the project must first complete required historical and archaeological surveys before restoration can move forward. Those surveys are expected to cost about $11,000 and are not covered under the grant.

"We didn't have money, but we were able to get a grant in 2023," Frizzell said. "At that point, we were ready to move forward, but we found out we had to get a few surveys."

Frizzell says time is becoming a major factor. Rising labor and material costs continue to increase the total price of the project, making delays even more costly.

"It might have been around what we have with $77,000, but labor and material prices keep going up and up," Frizzell said. "We're trying to get an estimate on what it's actually going to cost. I don't think what we have is going to be enough."

Tater Knob is also significant because it is considered the last remaining federal fire tower in the Daniel Boone National Forest, making preservation efforts especially important to local supporters.

Frizzell believes losing the project could mean losing a unique piece of Bath County history.

"If we lose this, once it's gone, it's gone," he said.

If you are interested in helping preserve the Tater Knob Fire Tower and want to make a donation. You can do it in person at the Bath County History Museum or through Venmo at @BathCountyHistoryMuseum.

Alex Barber is committed to covering stories in your community that matter to you. If you have an idea, reach out to him at alex.barber@wlex.tv

