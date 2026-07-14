GADD Motor Meals program suspended due to lack of funding, impacting seniors

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Gateway Area Development District is suspending its Motor Meals program on Aug. 1 due to a lack of funding.

Gateway announced the suspension on its Facebook page. The program has delivered meals to seniors across five Kentucky counties since 2023.

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Rowan County Judge-Executive Harry Clark said the impact will be significant.

"There is a 1,019 folks in Rowan County that won't get meals being delivered to them because Motor Meal (is) taken out," Clark said.

Clark said it is difficult to understand how senior meal programs are facing a roughly $9 million funding gap when Kentucky's executive branch budget totals roughly $30 billion. He warned the suspension could trigger broader consequences.

"It will have a ripple effect in our congregate meals, into our home-delivered meals. We haven't gotten that figure out yet, but those will be reduced as well if there isn't any funding available. That isn't acceptable," Clark said.

For many seniors, Motor Meals is more than a food delivery service. Clark said volunteers also serve as a critical point of contact for isolated residents.

"It gives an opportunity to see how they are doing in their home and it's the only contact they have," Clark said.

Rudy Campbell has received Motor Meals since the program launched and said it has become a meaningful part of her daily routine.

"It's the world to me. You get up in the morning you can fix you something to eat. I think it's handy for people who can't fix their own food," Campbell said.

When the program stops, Campbell said she plans to call her granddaughter for help — but she knows not every senior has that option.

"I guess I'll be calling my granddaughter to get me fix breakfast," Campbell said.

Clark said the focus now is on finding a solution.

"I'm not going to point fingers or point the blame because blaming won't fix anything, but we need to get this fixed," Clark said.

Clark said his biggest concern remains the seniors who depend on the service and may have nowhere else to turn.

Alex Barber is committed to covering stories in your community that matter to you. If you have an idea, reach out to him at alex.barber@wlex.tv.

