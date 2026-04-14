Hot mic catches Morgan County water board member's profane remark about resident

MORGAN COUNTY, KY (LEX 18) — Katlin Haney, a lifelong Morgan County resident, attended the board meeting Monday night to ask for county water to be directed to his property.

The meeting started off friendly. As board member Donalda Harper made her way to her seat at the front, a voice on the recording announced, "Ladies and gentlemen, Elvis has entered the meeting."

Haney has attended the last two board meetings advocating for his family to get access to Morgan County water.

"We have well water," Haney said. "I just feel like in 2026 that everyone across the county and state deserve county water."

Haney said without quality water, he cannot build the life he wants for his family.

"I can't build. I can't buy a new home and put there," Haney said. "Because it doesn't make sense to have that harsh well water destroy new appliances, clothing, and other (things). In order to have any progress moving forward it's going to be imperative to have county water."

During the meeting, Haney expressed his desire to collaborate with the board during the meeting.

"I want to reiterate my concern," Haney said. "You know I was here before and will continue to be here for my family."

Haney said he had one goal in mind.

"How can we work together as an individual, board member, and as a consensual across the county?" Haney said.

After Haney spoke and exited the meeting, the camera and microphones stayed on. Harper then shared her opinion on his comments.

"I asked him how far did they drill down to hit his house," Harper said. "It was going to cost too much, too far, but he doesn't care if it cost us to connect water to his house. I don't care if that little sh** ever gets water."

Haney said he went to the meeting with collaboration in mind and was unaware of the comment until after he left.

"There was a comment that was made outside of the meeting after I left that I didn't even know about but I was informed about after the fact because my phone, my phone has went nuts," Haney said.

Despite the comment, Haney said he wants to work together with the board for a solution and is trying to remain composed.

"Is it disappointing? Yes, that the commenting was made," Haney said. "...I feel like it's unprofessional. If you're serving some type of board in that type public setting. I feel like it's important that we work together and find ways to remain professional."

Haney said he is not going to give up and hopes to be able to work with the board and Harper moving forward.

"I'm gonna be persistent and if, if folks are out there that can help provide access to resources or avenues that I can continue to reach out, but I think we as a as a water board and Morgan County and and myself and other individuals have to find ways to work together," Haney said.

The Morgan County Water District addressed the comments on social media Tuesday afternoon.