Jessamine County EMS continues to improve out of hospital cardiac arrest survival rates

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. — In one of the fastest growing areas in the state, Jessamine County EMS has earned national recognition for its pre-hospital cardiac and resuscitation care as the agency works to improve survival rates for patients experiencing cardiac arrest.

The Resuscitation Academy has recognized Jessamine County EMS as a Lighthouse Community, a designation highlighting its efforts to improve cardiac arrest outcomes.

Speaking with LEX News from the Kentucky Statewide Trauma and Emergency Medicine Symposium in Lexington, Assistant Chief Floyd Miracle said improving those outcomes has been a central focus of his work with the department.

“Do whatever we have to do to save more people from cardiac arrest,” Miracle said, recalling his directive when he joined the agency.

After identifying what the department considered a deficiency in its cardiac arrest survival rates, EMS Chief Jamie Goodpaster sent Miracle to Seattle to learn from the Resuscitation Academy.

“I took it back and hit the ground running,” Miracle said.

Those efforts have coincided with improved outcomes. Miracle said Jessamine County EMS had a survival rate of more than 65% last year for witnessed cardiac arrests.

Miracle said achieving those results requires continued effort.

“As they say at the Resuscitation Academy, it’s not difficult, but it’s not easy,” Miracle said. “It requires a whole lot of work.”

The challenge now is maintaining those improvements and continuing to raise the standard of cardiac arrest care.

Miracle said that means committing “to uphold that standard, that training, the quality assurance each and every year.”

For Miracle, the national recognition is an indication that Jessamine County EMS is moving in the right direction.

Also, consider what Jessamine County EMS is facing every day trying to keep pace with rapid development in Nicholasville, among the top ten largest cities in Kentucky according to World Population Review.

"We're trying to get ahead of the game instead of trying to play catch up," Miracle said.

To account for the growth, Miracle noted that additional staff was approved last spring. Jessamine County EMS is also preparing for the addition of a new ambulance station in Brannon Crossing.