Kentucky's deadline for requesting a mail-in absentee ballot just hours away

MORGAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The deadline to request a mail-in absentee ballot is approaching for eligible Kentucky voters as Election Day draws closer.

Morgan County Clerk Randy Williams said too many registered voters still do not cast a ballot.

“We only have 45 to 48 percent turnout,” Williams said.

Williams said voting is a freedom that some people take for granted.

“It’s one of our freedoms,” Williams said. “Unfortunately, it’s taken for granted.”

Williams said Kentucky voters have several options for casting their ballots. For those who qualify to vote by mail, the deadline to request an absentee ballot is now just hours away.

“The deadline to do that is tomorrow at 4 o’clock through the office or 11:59 tomorrow night,” Williams said.

Those who may qualify include military and overseas voters, students away from home, and people unable to vote in person because of age, disability or illness.

Requests can be made through Kentucky’s online absentee ballot portal. Williams adds that voters should contact their county clerk if a mail-in absentee ballot is lost or damaged.

“We can cancel that ballot and issue a second ballot,” Williams said. “There are records verifying everything. So there is not room for fraud.”

For Williams, mail-in absentee ballots are another option he hopes will help more Kentucky voters make their voices heard.

Voters can submit a request through Kentucky’s online absentee ballot portal. The portal also allows someone to file an absentee request on behalf of another voter.

Request a mail-in absentee ballot through the Kentucky State Board of Elections.

Alex Barber is committed to covering stories in your community that matter to you. If you have an idea, reach out to him at alex.barber@wlex.tv

