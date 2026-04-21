Lead-Her-Ship conference empowers local women in business

MOREHEAD, Ky. (LEX 18) — Dozens of women packed the Morehead Conference Center on Tuesday for the second annual Lead-Her-Ship event, a conference celebrating professional achievements and reinforcing the importance of women supporting one another in business.

Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman, who announced her 2027 candidacy for governor on Monday, spoke to the crowd about the necessity of female solidarity.

"It's one of those things where as women we have to stand up for each other and have each other's backs. And if we don't stand up for each other, who will?" Coleman said.

"Whatever field you're in to find a simple way to find an organization, a business, or whatever it is to lift them up because when women lead we have each other's backs," Coleman said.

The message resonated with attendees like Tara Barnhart, who owns Kentucky Pain Institute and Spurlock Chiropractic Centre in Morehead, located in Rowan County. Barnhart took over the business in 2023 after her father retired, stepping into a role he spent 40 years building from the ground up.

"It was really intimidating when you have someone who is well respected in the community and you're stepping into that role to take that over," Barnhart said.

At the time, she was trying to carry on everything her father created, but now realizes that she also has the ability and freedom to pivot.

"It's giving yourself permission not to live up to the expectations that were set before you. Be yourself and not be validated with others," Barnhart said.

Barnhart attended the conference last year and said it pushed her to make necessary changes in every part of her life.

"I didn't expect to have a profound effect when I came here last year. It really ignited a fire in me," Barnhart said.

Now returning for the event's second year, Barnhart is using those lessons to help other women find their own paths. She noted that the bonds formed at the conference go deeper than standard networking.

"Women are more emotional by nature. I think it really created deep seated roots in our connection. You feel for each other, empathize, sympathize with each other, and relate. I think it's mandatory in this day and time," Barnhart said.

