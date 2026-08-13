Morehead business owners say returning MSU students are a lifeline to keeping the doors open

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Local business owners in downtown Morehead say the return of Morehead State University students each fall is more than a sales boost — it's a reconnection between campus and community.

Jennifer Anderson, owner of Holbrook Drug, said the student population has a direct impact on her store.

"MSU and the students in town play a 100 percent flip in our business," Anderson said.

Holbrook Drug has been part of Morehead for more than 75 years. When students leave for the summer, stores like it feel the slowdown.

"There is a drop in employees that I have to have and a drop in business on an everyday basis," Anderson said.

When students are away, business owners say neighborhood events help bring people downtown. Jessica Snedegar, co-owner of Blushing Bride, said the community fills some of that gap.

"We have a lot of community activities. Where's Waldo and lots of opportunities for the community to get out and visit small businesses," Snedegar said.

As campus comes back to life, business owners say local stores do more than drive sales — they help connect students to the community around them.

"It's a home away from home. Fuzzy Duck, Holbrook Drug and several others really made an impact on my college experience," Snedegar said.

Classes at Morehead State begin Monday. For many downtown businesses, that's welcome news.

Alex Barber is committed to covering stories in your community that matter to you. If you have an idea, reach out to him at alex.barber@wlex.tv.

