Morehead Italian restaurants unite for free summer meals, but theft puts program at risk

Three Italian restaurants in Morehead are joining forces this summer to make sure kids don't go hungry, but according to one of the restaurant's owners, theft is putting the program at risk.

Fazoli's, Giovanni's, and Mr. Gatti's are each offering free meals to kids this summer, no questions asked.

Kearston Wayman, the general manager at the Morehead Fazoli's, said the effort is about more than just food.

"You never know what people are going through in their day-to-day lives, and having that little excitement in Morehead is great," Wayman said.

For these restaurants, the program is aimed at filling the gap when school meals are no longer available in the summer months.

"Feel like through the summer, kids don't get the opportunity to get the meals they need, and we try to give back to the community the best we can," said the owner of Giovanni's, Travis Roark.

Dana Brown has owned Mr. Gatti's since 2008. For the last three years, she has offered free personal pizzas every Wednesday through the end of summer.

"[I'm] happy and sad at the same time. [I'm] happy I can do it, sad that so many need it," she said.

Mr. Gatti's has served more than 200 kids free pizza lunches over the past two weeks. Within that time, staff noticed customers stealing food. Customers have been using their kids' free personal pizza boxes to stash extra food from the buffet, according to Brown. She's worried the loss will add up.

"The boxes were full when they leave, and we're only giving them personal pizzas," Brown said.

Rather than confront anyone directly, Brown posted a warning on Facebook, stating that if the theft continues, the free meal program could end.

"We tried to take care of it that way instead of embarrass somebody. We just want to let them know that we are watching. Please don't," Brown said.

Roark said the three restaurants see each other as partners, not competitors.

"We restaurant owners come together and work together and try not to compete. The kids are going to benefit from that," Roark said.

Staff at all three restaurants believe the program is rooted in community.

"We just want everybody to know that we love our community and do what we can do to help. That's what businesses do. My community comes in and supports me every day," said Brown.