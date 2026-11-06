Community standing beside Morehead woman during ongoing cancer battle

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — When Kristin Norman needed help continuing her fight against cervical cancer, people across Morehead responded within days. Now, they are finding another way to show their support.

Norman was diagnosed with stage III cervical cancer in October 2024. Since then, she has undergone chemotherapy, radiation, brachytherapy, immunotherapy, targeted radiation and other treatments.

Norman said on a GoFundMe page that her cancer continued to progress and her most recent therapy was unsuccessful. She is now living in Tampa, Florida, while pursuing additional treatment.

The treatment is not covered by insurance and costs $40,400 out of pocket, according to Norman. Lodging, food, transportation and travel between Kentucky and Florida create additional expenses.

Back home in Morehead, her husband, Zach Norman, continues running Ace of Fades, the barbershop he has owned for nearly five years. He travels to Florida to be with Kristin when he can.

“This is my sanctuary,” Zach said of the barbershop.

Zach said the last two years have changed what everyday life looks like for the couple.

“I just want to go back to worrying about what we’re going to have for dinner and what we’re going to do this weekend, not is she going to get through this sickness,” he said.

As Kristin prepared to pursue treatment in Florida, she turned to others for help. Zach said asking for that support did not come easily for his wife.

The response was swift.

“Everybody in the whole community kind of showed up,” Zach said. “We’ve raised the money that we needed in less than like 72 hours.”

But reaching the GoFundMe goal did not end the support.

Zach’s longtime friend Adam McCarty helped organize “Music for the Fight,” a benefit planned for Saturday in Morehead that will bring local musicians and businesses together in support of Kristin.

“You have a community and you have a tribe that’s willing to support, and this is indicative of that,” McCarty said.

McCarty said the response represents something larger than a single fundraiser or event.

“This is truly what an Eastern Kentucky Appalachian community is all about,” he said.

For Zach, the support from people across Morehead ultimately comes back to something much simpler.

“We’re just hopeful at the end of all this she gets to come home,” he said.

Music for the Fight is scheduled for November 7 from 5 PM – 10 PM at the Postal Square & Trail 109 in Morehead, and its free to attend.

Here is link about Kristin story: #Fight4Kristin — Kristin keeps fighting. We're fighting with her.