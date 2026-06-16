Morehead's old Rowan County school opens one last time before UK St. Claire takes over

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — The old Rowan County school building on West Sun Street in Morehead will open its doors one final time on Saturday, June 20, giving community members a last chance to walk the halls.

For alumni like Patty Brown and Lucy Moore, the building represents a lifetime of memories. Both women graduated from Rowan County High School and later returned to work there.

"I was a student, a teacher, and a counselor. It's been a big part of my life," Brown said.

Moore, who graduated in 1972, said the building has a way of bringing those memories rushing back.

"So many things that come to mind when you think about. Oh, you remember when?" Moore said.

The building first opened as a high school in 1962. By 1982, Moore said, it had become Rowan County Middle School. Over the years, it also served as an elementary school and hosted vocational programs, including cosmetology.

"This building has been used for lots of thing the vocation school has a cosmetology," Moore said.

Today, the building sits empty. Weeds are taking over, rust is spreading, and wires are exposed. But UK St. Claire's purchase the building as change is coming.

Brown said she welcomes what comes next.

"I think it's great. I don't have any problem with that. They are going to help people in another way. We help educate people and they are going to help people medically," Brown said.

Brown, who graduated with the class of 1967, said she brought her high school reunion back to the building a few years ago.

"Two or three years ago when we had our reunion, I had them come to the school and talk about the school. It's important in my life," Brown said.

Still, Moore said letting go is not easy.

"I know we have to go with progress and I will get sad to see this building that has been a big part of my life gone," Moore said.

