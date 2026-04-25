Morgan County volunteer fire station on the verge of shutting down due to rising costs, lack of volunteers

MORGAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — As equipment costs rise and volunteer numbers drop, the Wrigley Volunteer Fire Department is on the verge of closing.

Chief Drexel Patrick has managed both the 519 Volunteer Fire Department and Wrigley Station combined for 40 years.

"All the young people wanted to be firefighters and we had all the volunteers we wanted. Now these young people just don't have time," Patrick said.

Patrick said his department's average volunteer age is 50, older than the national average according to the National Fire Protection Association.

"They can't do the work that these young people can, it's very hard when you start fighting a fire," Patrick said.

West Liberty Fire Chief Jamie Phipps said state and county funding helps, but falls short when equipment costs run into the thousands.

"It can easily cost $15,000 per fire fighter if you count the equipment," Phipps said.

Patrick said insurance costs for the department are adding to the pressure.

"We spend little over $6,000 to keep it open and that was just in our budget. We're going to have to quit," Patrick said.

If the Wrigley Volunteer Fire Department closes, nearby homeowners would feel it immediately through added response times and bigger bills, Patrick said.

"We shut that one down. The average person would be around $300 a year difference in their insurance," Patrick said.

The station could close as early as June 30, and Patrick said that would put added pressure on neighboring stations. Both chiefs said a fire tax could be the answer.

"If all the counties would have a fire tax and everyone pays and no one has to pay a whole lot. It could really get things going," Patrick said.

Patrick said reliable funding could be the difference between a protected community and one left waiting for help.

