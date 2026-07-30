MSU, UPIKE partner to put more EKY students on the path to becoming medical professionals

MOREHEAD, KY (LEX NEWS) — Morehead State University and the University of Pikeville are creating a direct pathway to medical school for MSU students, aiming to address a persistent shortage of primary care providers across Kentucky.

The Kaiser Family Foundation says Kentucky has more than 250 primary care shortage areas, a challenge the state has long struggled to overcome.

"Kentucky has had a long standing shortage of healthcare providers including physicians," David Gross, director of Northeast Kentucky AHEC, said.

Under the agreement, up to five qualified MSU students each year could receive reserved spots in UPIKE's medical school early admission program. The agreement runs through 2031.

University of Pikeville President Burton Webb says keeping students close to home increases the chances they will return to serve the region.

"I hear from parents all the time that they are worried about their kids about going to Lexington or Louisville that they won't come home," Webb said.

"The people of Eastern Kentucky to be able to address our own issues with our own educational institutions is absolutely critical," Webb said.

Morehead State University President Jay Morgan says the partnership is designed to build a pipeline of future physicians for a region that continues to face healthcare shortages.

"This is an ongoing relationship, and we hope our institutions can continue to fight for East Kentucky," Morgan said.

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