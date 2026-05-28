National croquet championship comes to Morehead for the first time

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — For the first time in Rowan County, a 9-wicket national championship croquet tournament is underway in Morehead, drawing 24 players from across the country — including an international competitor.

The tournament is being held at the city park and is open to the public, giving the sport a chance at broader exposure and sparking new interest in the game.

Players describe croquet as a sport that rewards strategy as much as skill.

"It can get pretty fierce out there," player Doug Moore said. "It's kind of like billiards and chess."

For newcomers curious about the game, players are welcoming.

"If anyone comes and watches a tournament, you got to go ask a player some question," player Macey White said.

Morehead Mayor Laura White-Brown said the tournament is an opportunity to showcase the city and the broader eastern Kentucky region.

"I'm so thrilled we can share our community with them, that people all over can see what it's like in eastern Kentucky, especially if they haven't been in this region before," White-Brown said.

LEX News National croquet championship in Morehead

The tournament would not exist without Dean Rowland, a local croquet player of more than 40 years whose vision transformed an empty patch of land into a competitive venue. The courts are named in his honor. After the city pool closed, Rowland saw potential in the vacant space and decided to act.

"I started on these courts eight years ago," Rowland told LEX News.

Rowland wasted no time confirming the space would work.

"I got a tape measure real quick and I wanted 100 by 50. I knew it was wide enough and it was 110 feet long. That's enough," Rowland said.

For White-Brown, the tournament represents more than competition — it is a chance to introduce people to something new and to put Morehead on the map.

"We get to introduce people to something new, which is exciting. They were showing me how to play earlier, which is a lot of fun. I can picture showing my kids, and I hope it continues to grow," White-Brown said.

The tournament runs through May 31. It's open to the public for anyone interested in watching.