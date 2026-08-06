Morgan County's New Vision Recovery Center is helping people build for long-term success

MORGAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Peer support is playing a key role in addiction recovery at New Vision Recovery Center in Morgan County, where staff say connection can help lead to success.

"It lets them know they are not alone. That they have someone who went through a similar situation and they can relate," New Vision Recovery Center Director Amanda Nichols said.

David Stewart is in a 90-day program at New Vision. He says addiction consumed his life.

"I would use all my money that I made for my drugs," Stewart said.

In May, a traffic stop in Paintsville became a turning point.

"Got caught on a road check and they caught me. Over 18 grams of meth," Stewart said.

After serving time, Stewart says the court system sent him to New Vision. He says being there gave him the space he needed to succeed.

"You won't be able to do it if it's around you. You got to change people and places and things," Stewart said.

As he finishes the program, Stewart says recovery means starting over.

"I am going home, got back to work, I have to get my license back. I have to make amends with a lot of people," Stewart said.

Nichols says New Vision's support doesn't end when someone finishes a program.

"Even though they left or when they complete the program they know that we are still here," Nichols said.

Sharing stories like Stewart's is what this Saturday's Overdose Awareness Community Event is all about. The event is August 8 at Old Mill Park in West Liberty. It will honor lives lost, while reminding people battling addiction that they don't have to go at it alone.

ARH

Alex Barber is committed to covering stories in your community that matter to you. If you have an idea, reach out to him at alex.barber@wlex.tv.

