Northeastern Kentucky nonprofits form coalition to address rising demand and funding pressures

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Northeastern Kentucky Nonprofit Coalition brings together organizations across the region to share resources, build partnerships and address common challenges.

Danielle Clore, CEO of the Kentucky Nonprofit Network, said the need is growing.

"Unfortunately the demand for services is up and we anticipate that to continue," Clore said.

Clore said the work of these organizations reaches everyone in the state.

"Every Kentuckian benefits from the work of charitable nonprofits every day," she said.

Frontier Housing in Morehead is among the organizations feeling the pressure firsthand. Chelsa Hamilton, interim president and CEO of Frontier Housing, said both donations and federal funding have become less reliable.

"People are struggling, and we are not getting the donations we used to get. People are focusing on their essential needs, and that extra funding through donations isn't there like it used to be," Hamilton said.

Hamilton said shifts at the federal level are adding to the uncertainty.

"Many nonprofits are experiencing the impacts of federal changes on available funding," she said.

For groups like Frontier Housing, the coalition creates a way for nonprofits to share ideas, build partnerships and work together on common needs across the region.

Hamilton said collaboration is key to making limited resources go further.

"Stretching those limited resources and helping as many people as we can in our communities." she said.

Organizers say the coalition recognizes that nonprofits are essential to meeting community needs now and in the future. Nonprofits say the challenges ahead are too big to tackle alone.

If you want to learn more about KNN click here. Learn more about Frontier House here.

Alex Barber is committed to covering stories in your community that matter to you. If you have an idea, reach out to him at alex.barber@wlex.tv.