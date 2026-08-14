'Often I would be in the hospital': Frontier Housing officially opens new facility in Morehead

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Frontier Housing has opened a new facility in Morehead as demand for affordable housing assistance continues to grow across northeastern Kentucky.

The organization, which has spent decades helping families access safe, affordable housing, celebrated the ribbon cutting on Friday. Leaders say the additional space will expand its reach across the 22 counties it serves in the region.

Frontier Housing program director Cassie Kinney said rising costs are at the center of the challenge facing residents, adding that costs have risen so high that incomes are no longer keeping pace.

For some homeowners, the cost of repairs can make it difficult to stay in their home. Frontier Housing says its programs, such as affordable housing, help with natural disaster home recovery, and critical home repairs to help fill that gap.

Brian Cooper, a Rowan County resident who has lived there for about two years, said several problems inside his home made daily tasks difficult. Cooper is disabled, and the issues ranged from a lack of a functioning kitchen sink to ventilation problems with his gas fireplace, which would not stay lit.

The poor ventilation also affected his health, landing him in the hospital for two weeks with RSV.

After leaving the hospital, Cooper turned to Frontier Housing for help. The organization installed a sink, a new ventilation system, and other improvements to make his home safer and more accessible. Grant funding covered the cost of the work.

"I don't want to even think how often I would be in the hospital without the ventilation system," Cooper said.

With the new facility now open, Frontier Housing says it is positioned to support residents across the region.

Alex Barber is committed to covering stories in your community that matter to you. If you have an idea, reach out to him at alex.barber@wlex.tv.