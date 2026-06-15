Olympian Springs VFD mourns volunteer firefighter Sam Fuller after cancer death

BATH COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — Sam Fuller joined the Olympian Springs Volunteer Fire Department just over a year ago and quickly made his mark through not only serving the community, but in the small details that keep a department running.

Within that year, Fuller got married. Within weeks of the wedding, friends say he was diagnosed with Stage 4 stomach cancer. Sam Fuller was 45 years old. He passed away on June 6.

His death left an empty hole at both the Olympian Springs Volunteer Fire Department and departments across Bath County.

Mason Smith, a volunteer firefighter who served alongside Fuller, remembered him for his honesty and his dedication to the trucks.

"You knew if Sam did or didn't like you," Smith said. "He was always telling you how it is and had the fire trucks clean."

Smith said Fuller gave everything he had to the department.

"He helped just as much as everyone else did and probably out done us at times," Smith said.

Bryan Donahue, captain at the Olympian Springs VFD, said Fuller was someone you could always count on.

"If my house caught on fire, I know they will be there and I know Sam would be there," Donahue said. "Sam is a coworker and a friend, but always dependable. I knew he would be there no matter what it was."

For his fellow volunteers, Fuller will not be forgotten.

"Sam was a great guy and it was an honor to work with him," Smith said.

Smith said he now feels the weight of carrying on one of Fuller's most consistent contributions.

"I am worried about taking the fire trucks and making sure they are clean because I probably won't get them clean like he did."

There are several ways to help Fuller's family. To donate directly, click here. The July 18 Honor Ride at the Owingsville Fire Department is also raising money to help cover medical and funeral bills.