Owingsville community supports longtime 911 dispatcher battling cancer

BATH COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The tight-knit community of Owingsville is rallying to support a longtime 911 dispatcher who is battling colon cancer for a second time.

For nearly two decades, Donna Vanlandingham has been the kind and caring voice Bath County residents hear in a crisis. In 2022, Vanlandingham was diagnosed with colon cancer. She pulled through, but this past February, the cancer returned.

Bath County Dispatch is helping Vanlandingham through an online auction. To participate, people can head to the Facebook group "Donna Vanlandingham Benefit Auction," browse the items, and place a bid.

The auction runs through Saturday April 11, with all proceeds going toward Vanlandingham's medical expenses. It is a way for the community to help Vanlandingham, who has helped so many others in her hometown.

Bath County Dispatch Director Justin Welch says they average 6,000 calls a year.

"She is friendly, down to earth, everyone in the community knows her. She is the backbone," Welch said.

Vanlandingham uses her voice to help not only those in an emergency but the first responders answering the call. Owingsville Fire Chief Christopher Hall has worked with Vanlandingham and describes her as irreplaceable.

"She is one of the calming voices over the radio. Very little gets her shook," Hall said.

Hall says this time, the road ahead is harder.

"She's a pretty independent person, so for her to say she needs help. There were some issues," Hall said.

In her time of need, her community wants Vanlandingham to know she can rely on them for support.

"When times of the essence. We come together like they are right now," Hall said.

For Welch, it all comes down to one thing.

"We're family," Welch said.

