People's Food Bank now feeding hundreds of families across Bath County monthly

BATH COUNTY, KY (LEX 18) — More than 2,500 Bath County residents were dealing with food insecurity in 2023, according to a Feeding America study. Now, People's Food Bank is working to change that.

Operating out of the former People's Bank building on Main Street in Salt Lick, the food bank is open every Tuesday from 1 to 6 p.m. and every Friday from 1 to 3 p.m., putting food on the table for Bath County families.

The building became available in 2025 after the bank donated it to the city with one condition: it had to serve the community. That's when Bluebank Ministry Director Jeff Fannin stepped in.

"There is a vast need and that need isn't going to go away," Fannin said.

Volunteers hand out boxes filled with canned goods, protein, and other basic food essentials. For Fannin, the mission goes beyond simply providing food.

"We want them to come in like they are coming to a family member. That's our goal," Fannin said.

Sherri Greene, administrator of People's Food Bank, has been with the organization since the very beginning. The growth she has witnessed has stayed with her.

"When we first started I was thinking more 150, but it's over 400 and it's growing," Green said.

Greene says her faith guides her and the volunteers as they load up one box at a time. She believes this is her calling — and that her faith will provide when supplies run low.

"The way it works here. The way we are low on something or we got a freezer almost empty then it's not. I feel like we are doing his well," Greene said.

For Fannin, every box packed by a volunteer carries a meaning far greater than the food inside.

"To know when they sit down and eating at night somebody else is going to be eating also well because of their efforts and their out reach," Fannin said.

Fannin adds that they are working to get a warehouse built along Highway 801. Fannin says it's to help address food insecurity.

People's Food Bank is always looking for donations. If interested, contact Fannin through his church at bluebankchurch.com or the food bank through Facebook.

