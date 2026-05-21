Remembering longtime Eastern Kentucky EMS instructor Rodney Cantrell

MORGAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Rodney Cantrell, a longtime EMS instructor who helped train generations of first responders across Eastern Kentucky, died unexpectedly on May 18. He was 64.

Cantrell spent years teaching EMS certification courses in Morgan County, bringing real-world experience into the classroom to prepare students for the demands of emergency medicine. A proud veteran, he was also known for his love of riding motorcycles.

An old friend of his, Greg Brooks, said Cantrell was the best teacher. Brooks was already a medic when he met Cantrell, but said Cantrell still taught him a great deal simply by working alongside him.

As an instructor, Cantrell made a point of connecting with students on a personal level, taking the time to make sure they understood the material in a way they could actually apply it, whether they passed his course or not.

Former students Cody LeMaster, an EMS worker for Morgan County, and William Auxier, an Air Evac Lifeteam nurse, shared similar experiences. The two say his influence stretched well beyond Morgan County.

"He wasn't teaching you to pass a test. He was teaching you for the real world applications," LeMaster said.

"A bunch of my colleagues that I've worked with EMS has been a product of Rodney Cantrell," Auxier said.

Auxier took Cantrell's class in 2016 and stayed in touch with him afterward. Cantrell continued teaching for nine more years before retiring in August of last year. He died just eight months after stepping out of the classroom.

"People as far as London, Western Kentucky. It seemed like everyone in the state knows who Rodney Cantrell was," Auxier said.

Auxier has since followed in his teacher's footsteps, now teaching himself and carrying Cantrell's lessons forward.

"What he taught us and most of the employees here. We are going to ensure his legacy will live on through our students," Auxier said.

For former students and colleagues, Cantrell's impact on emergency medicine in Kentucky will be felt for years to come.

"There will always be a piece of Rodney somewhere around here," Auxier said.