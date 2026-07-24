Rescue Fun Fest brings together 6 fire departments to raise money for daily operations

MORGAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — About 90% of Kentucky's registered fire departments are volunteer or mostly volunteer, according to the U.S. Fire Administration. Many of those departments are operating with fewer people and tighter budgets.

Raven Perry, the Morgan County Emergency Management Director, said the closure of the 519 Wrigley Volunteer Fire Department illustrates how difficult it can be to keep a station running.

"It's sad that there isn't enough funding or volunteers to keep the station open," Perry said.

Perry said departments receive some money from the county, but that funding does not cover everyday expenses.

"They have trouble because there aren't a lot of volunteers," Perry said.

That gap in funding sparked the idea for a combined fundraiser — one designed to help multiple agencies at once.

"To help raise money for their day-to-day operations, because they don't get funds for those types of things," Perry said.

Perry said bringing several agencies together for a single event also has the potential to attract new volunteers.

"I thought if we did a combined fundraiser, it would be easier to have enough people to help, and in a centralized location, more people will come out," Perry said.

The goal, Perry said, is bigger than one station — it's about getting several agencies in the same place at the same time.

The event is Saturday, July 25, at the Morgan County Fairgrounds, starting at 4 p.m. It will feature music, raffles, and games.

For Perry, the fundraiser is a way to help departments stay ready for the next call — and a chance to reach the people who could answer it.

Alex Barber is committed to covering stories in your community that matter to you. If you have an idea, reach out to him at alex.barber@wlex.tv