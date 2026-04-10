Rising fuel costs strain Bath County's volunteer fire departments

BATH COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Volunteer firefighters are not at the station all the time. When an emergency happens, they stop what they are doing and get to the scene as fast as they can, sometimes using their own personal vehicles.

Kristen Collins, a volunteer firefighter for Bethel/Sharpsburg Fire Department, said the costs add up quickly for crews.

"One of us will come and grab a rescue truck and the rest of will use our personal vehicles to respond and a lot of us at the department have big trucks," Collins said. "It's a lot of money to fuel one of those up. Especially if use them a lot to respond to a scene."

Fire engines and tankers run on diesel, which has seen significant price climbs. Owingsville Fire Department Fire Chief Christopher Hall knows the impact firsthand.

"Back then to fuel it up from empty," Hall said. "$210. Now it's average above $5 a gallon. $350."

The Owingsville Fire Department and Bethel Fire Department receive some government funding. However, Collins and Hall noted that the funding cannot be spent on fuel alone.

"We only get $2,000 a month to spend not only on gas, but for other bills. It can be a hinder not just our department, but other departments," Collins said.

If the cost keeps rising, Hall warned that some volunteers may not be able to afford the fuel to get to scenes. This could ultimately affect who is able to respond to a crisis.

"The cost to get here is going to affect somebody," he said. "As family first and they have to keep their home going. If they can get those taken care of and keep coming here is ideal."

There is some relief available. At the end of the year, the government provides mileage reimbursement for the volunteers. For Collins, the job is not about the money.

"If I had to take a loss with my money and paying for more gas to help somebody or save a life. I will do that," Collins said.

