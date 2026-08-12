Rowan County homeowner describes severe weather, trees falling during Tuesday night's storm

ROWAN COUNTY, KY (LEX NEWS) — Trees are leaning on homes, downed wires cross the ground, and limbs cover the yard after Tuesday night's storm moved through the Rowan County area.

Kristy Havens and her son were inside the home when several trees came down around the building. Before they could see what happened, they could hear it unfolding just outside.

"The wind started coming, and I heard the big tree crack. Before we could go in the hallway, we just heard four or five trees falling," Havens said.

Inside, they moved to the safest place they could reach.

"So we were in the hallway praying," Havens said.

Once it passed, Havens opened the door to see how bad it was.

"I didn't know what damage it had done. When I opened the door, I couldn't get out," Havens said.

For Havens, the damage felt too familiar.

"My heart just sunk because this is the second time a tree fell on my house," Havens said.

The storm left behind broken glass, damaged gutters, and repairs that are far from over.

"I'm a single mom trying to do everything on my own," Havens said. "I don't have the money to fix everything that the tree tore up."

Havens said she is taking the cleanup one step at a time while trying to figure out how to pay for repairs.

Alex Barber is committed to covering stories in your community that matter to you. If you have an idea, reach out to him at alex.barber@wlex.tv.