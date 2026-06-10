Rowan County jail air conditioning failure adds strain to already stretched county budget

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The air conditioning system at the Rowan County Detention Center in Morehead has family and friends of inmates concerned about living conditions inside of the facility.

Rowan County Judge Executive Harry Clark said he learned of the problem about a week ago, and said that he responded by bringing in portable air conditioning units as a temporary fix until a permanent solution can occur.

"We are operating at about half capacity," Clark said. "After tomorrow, everything will be back to normal as the inmates are concern."

The broken air conditioning system has exposed a much deeper financial problem. Clark said the jail alone consumes about one-third of the county's entire budget, and every unexpected expense makes an already strained situation worse.

"We will budget $6.5 million to operate that jail. Then we have the air conditioner go out, so now you're $6.8 million, and I can ensure they will go over their food or another budgeted items. You're looking at over $7 million to operate that jail," he told LEX News.

Clark said that financial pressure is limiting what the county can do for residents beyond the jail walls. He said that it's a strain that's only growing, and Rowan County isn't alone.

"If we want a to do a big project, we have to go to the state to ask for money, because our jail is taking anything extra we have... If we don't get any relief somewhere, either through legislation or expedite the judicial system or do something, counties are drowning, literally drowning," Clark said.

The Rowan County Detention Center is a regional facility, also housing inmates from Morgan, Bath, Elliott, and Fleming counties, meaning whatever happens to the detention center will impact the entire region, according to Clark.