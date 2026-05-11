Rowan County Library working to address growing need in online safety courses

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Rowan County Public Library's mission is to see a need and fill it, and that includes helping people understand technology.

"We have month technology course that teach mostly senior teach the basics of computer operations, their mobile devices, and things like that."

Those classes also go over internet safety, and Morehead Police Detective Steve Justice said online predators are not just a big-city problem.

"Here in Morehead you think a small community you think it will never happen here, but it does."

Justice has spent more than 30 years in law enforcement, and he said the threat has only grown. According to the 2025 Common Sense Census, nearly 1 in 4 children has a cell phone by age 8. Justice said that is often all a predator needs to find a way into a home.

"They will get in your home that way and start talking to your kids and start grooming them. For what ever reason they fall for it and then they come see me."

The Child Crime Prevention and Safety Center estimates 89 percent of sexual solicitations directed at children occur in internet chat rooms or through instant messaging.

Mullins said getting the message out is critical.

"It's very important we get the message out. That this is an ongoing consideration. The internet is just a fact of life."

The library has partner with Kentucky State Police and is working on scheduling its next online safety classes, In the meantime, the library offers a program called Device Advice; although it's intended for 55 and plus, the course is free and everyone is welcome.