Rowan County mailbox vandalism leaves neighbors with repair bills

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Neighbors along Holly Fork Road in Rowan County woke up last Saturday to find their mailboxes damaged or destroyed. Nearly a week later, residents still do not know who is responsible.

Rowan County resident Rita Smith said she discovered the damage early that morning.

"Saturday morning about 5:30, I come out and have my coffee, standing there. I thought that's a weird black box. It hasn't been there before. Behold, it's the mailbox [lying] on the ground. They hit it so hard, they [knocked] it off," said Smith.

The Rowan County Sheriff's Office says the vandalism stretched across multiple roads in the area, including Holly Fork Road and Campbells Branch.

For those affected, the cost of replacing a mailbox is coming out of their own pockets.

"I just went back in and said, 'Well, we have to buy another mailbox.' What else can we do?" Smith said.

A neighbor's security camera captured video of a vehicle in the area just before 2 a.m. — around the time investigators believe the damage occurred. Neighbors said the damage has also raised concerns about what could happen if the people responsible are not found.

"What are they going to hit next - a car?" Smith said.

The Rowan County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook saying at least one person reported seeing an old model blue pickup in the area. The office is asking anyone in the area with security camera footage of suspicious vehicles to come forward.

Investigators have not announced any suspects or arrests, but they said they are following up on leads provided by the community.

"They need to catch these people who did this and hold them responsible," Smith said.

Residents with information are asked to contact the Rowan County Sheriff's Office at (606) 784-5446.