School's back in session in Rowan County with a goal of helping students 'level up'

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Summer break is over for Rowan County students as classrooms across the district welcomed children back for the first day of school.

For Rodburn Elementary Principal James Hood, it marked his 20th first day of school in Rowan County.

"It's exciting and a little bit hectic," Hood said.

This year, Rodburn's theme is "Level Up," a message aimed at encouraging students to grow both academically and personally throughout the school year.

Part of that effort starts with making sure students are in the classroom.

According to the Kentucky Department of Education, the percentage of Rodburn Elementary students considered chronically absent dropped from nearly 40% during the 2022-23 school year to about 32% last year.

"You can't learn if you're not here," said Catherine Smith, a Rowan County parent.

Once students are in school, Hood adds the focus turns to improving academic performance, particularly in reading and math.

"Also increase our achievement scores with reading and math," Hood said.

The district is also attempting to ease one of the biggest challenges many families face at the start of the school year: buying school supplies.

This year, elementary students across Rowan County are receiving classroom supplies directly from their schools.

"It will be nice everybody has the same thing," Smith said. "He won't have to worry about remembering his supplies because they are all in his desk."

Beyond attendance and academics, Rodburn Elementary is encouraging students to set goals and measure their growth throughout the year.

"By looking at how they did at the end of the year, whether they can reflect on how they leveled up," Hood said.

Hood said he hopes students leave the school year with more than improved test scores.

"Trying to help every kid find the leader within themselves and provide leadership opportunities not for some, but all of our kids, so when they leave our school they will be successful," Hood said.

As another school year begins, Rodburn Elementary hopes its "Level Up" message will help students improve attendance, strengthen academic performance and develop skills that extend beyond the classroom.

Alex Barber is committed to covering stories in your community that matter to you. If you have an idea, reach out to him at alex.barber@wlex.tv.