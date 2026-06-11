Summer heat comes with great risk: How to stay safe, cool all summer long

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — With the welcoming of the warm weather, Rowan County residents are spending time outdoors with family and taking advantage of local amenities to keep cool, such as splash pads. But with high temperatures comes the deadly risk they carry.

Jane Marie Wix, the warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service office in Jackson (which covers much of eastern Kentucky), said that heat is uniquely dangerous among all weather events.

"Heat is the number one killer across all weather types in the United States," Wix said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 2,000 people die from heat-related illness each year in the United States.

Wix said people need to pay special attention to the heat index — a measurement that combines temperature and humidity, showing what the air actually feels like on the human body. Wix said the heat index can be significantly higher than the thermometer reading in the summer months.

"You need to treat your body and activities as if you're in the heat for the heat index," she said.

Along with offering warnings, Wix also offered several tips for staying safe in the heat.

"If you're outside, you need to make sure taking breaks, going to shade, drinking plenty of fluids, wearing clothes that won't back the heat worse, and don't forget the sunscreen. That sun is doing a lot more damage not just to you, but towards your skin as well," she said.