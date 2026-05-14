'This is a good spot:' Morgan County Wellness and Youth Center is free and open to all

MORGAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Morgan County Wellness and Youth Center has served as the premier recreation space for the region since 2015, offering free access to facilities ranging from a basketball court and workout equipment to a kids' play area.

The center, located in West Liberty, is open to anyone, including visitors from outside Morgan County. It also features a bowling alley, available for an hourly fee with shoes included.

Nathan Bowman, director of the Morgan County Wellness and Youth Center, said the decision to keep most of the facility free comes down to who made it possible.

"This is for the community, built for the community, so why charge? Taxpayers' money paid for it. It's theirs," he said.

Bowman said the center welcomes about 2,000 visitors a month and is working to bring in more events, including youth basketball tournaments and other community-driven activities.

"From a toddler to a senior, we offer something," Bowman said.

The center's open-door policy draws visitors from neighboring communities. Kyle Fannin makes the drive from Morehead because the facility is always available.

"It's a good spot to come and shoot a little ball. When things are shut down in Morehead, like campus during Spring Break and Winter Break, you've got to find a good spot, and this is a good spot to come to," Fannin said.

Bowman said that outside traffic also creates economic opportunity for the surrounding area.

"If you have more people that come in, whether they are traveling from another county, it gives local businesses an opportunity to make a little bit of money," Bowman said.

Fannin said the center holds particular value for younger visitors.

"It's important to the kids. It keeps them busy, it's a place to go, hang out, and keeps them out of other things," Fannin said.

Bowman said he hopes the momentum continues to build.

"I would like to see this whole place filled every day of the week," Bowman said.

The center hours of operations vary on the day, but it is open daily.

