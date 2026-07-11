Tour bus brings big fundraising boost to Rowan County cat rescue

BATH COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A tour bus parked along Main Street in Salt Lick drew attention Friday morning — and the reason behind it is helping a small cat foster group keep its doors open.

The bus belongs to Jordan's Way, an organization that travels to rural animal rescues and nonprofits to host live-stream fundraisers and help them raise money.

Jordan's Way founder Kris Rotonda said the organization has spent the past six years seeking out small rescues that often don't receive the same funding or attention as larger organizations.

"I love the rural underdog shelters. For me, I love to go to small cities and areas. You'll never see me in New York or Los Angeles. I love the rural areas," Rotonda said.

Friday's stop was for Cats' Meow Feline Fosters, based in Rowan County. The foster group takes in cats from surrounding counties, but volunteer Lydia Bryan and organizer Georgi Ramey said the costs add up quickly — roughly $3,000 a month to keep the group running.

"We literally get to the point where we have to stop taking them in because we can't pay our bills," Ramey said.

That's where Rotonda steps in. He hosts hours-long live-stream fundraisers, doing whatever it takes to keep viewers watching and donating — including taking a pie to the face or getting hit with a tortilla.

"This is a passion project. Every time I see these animals around the kennels, it just brings me excitement and more energy. That's why I'm able to do a three-hour live feed," Rotonda said.

The live streams also give Cats' Meow a chance to showcase the cats it has available for adoption, with the hope that some will find forever homes.

Friday's event raised $5,000 — well above the group's monthly operating costs.

"It gives you chills because we've taken in a lot of animals this month that we didn't have room for," Bryan said.

For a foster group with no shelter building of its own, that money goes a long way — helping Cats' Meow keep saying yes to the next cat that needs care.

Cats' Meow is always looking for volunteers. You can learn more at Cats' Meow Feline Fosters, Inc. | Morehead KY | Facebook

Alex Barber is committed to covering stories in your community that matter to you. If you have an idea, reach out to him at alex.barber@wlex.tv