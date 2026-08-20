UK St. Claire's new robotic bronchoscopy platform brings lung cancer diagnosis closer to home

MOREHEAD, KY (LEX News) — UK St. Claire is showcasing a new robotic machine that helps doctors find and diagnose lung cancer — bringing advanced care closer to home for patients in Eastern Kentucky.

The hospital received its first Ion robotic bronchoscopy platform last month. The technology allows physicians to reach and biopsy suspicious lung nodules at UK St. Claire, rather than sending patients elsewhere for the procedure.

UK St. Claire pulmonologist and critical care physician Zachary Fyffe said early detection is critical because lung cancer often goes unnoticed until it has already progressed.

"The symptoms of lung cancer are asymptomatic. Most people won't realize that you won't know it until it's a stage 4," Fyffe said.

The new technology can dramatically shorten the time patients wait for answers.

"You go from several months to around a week to week and a half," Fyffe said.

So far, only a handful of patients have used the new technology. One of them is Raymond Howard, who turned to the machine after doctors found a spot they wanted to examine.

"I had a growth and Dr. Fyffe wanted to do the robotic thing to make sure if I did. They could do something about it," Howard said.

About a week, Howard learned he was clear. Without the technology in Morehead, he said he would have had to drive two hours to Lexington for the same procedure.

"It's convenient and easy to get to," Howard said.

Access to care close to home is especially significant given Kentucky's lung cancer rates. According to the American Lung Association, Kentucky's rate of new lung cancer cases is 84 per 100,000 people — significantly higher than the national rate of 52.

Fyffe said that makes early screening all the more important.

"That screening becomes extremely important. If you do have a lung cancer and catch it early on at stage 1 it will save your life," Fyffe said.

Alex Barber is committed to covering stories in your community that matter to you. If you have an idea, reach out to him at alex.barber@wlex.tv

