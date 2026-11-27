JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. — The Jessamine County Homeless Coalition is preparing for an increase in demand for services as colder weather settles into the area.

The coalition says requests for services have increased 20% to 30% over the past month. That increase could reach 50% at the beginning of next year.

The nonprofit serves as a first line of defense for Jessamine County Emergency Management during freezing weather.

“We're the first base in Jessamine County for emergencies,” said Johnny Templin, the coalition’s outreach coordinator.

Templin said the coalition puts its winter weather emergency plan into action when the wind chill drops below 19 degrees and when temperatures reach the mid-30s.

“We are prepared with our winter weather emergency plan,” Templin said.

The coalition operates the only emergency homeless shelter in Jessamine County. The facility has 50 beds, but Templin said it can accommodate more people during emergency conditions.

“We start with cots for those emergency situations,” Templin said. “We're probably able to handle as many as 70 if need be in that situation.”

Templin emphasized that the nonprofit’s work extends beyond people experiencing homelessness.

“We're here for anybody, not just those experiencing homelessness,” he said.

Templin also notes meal requests are up considerably with the coalition serving the community in that regard three times a day.