Inbound lanes of Versailles Road shut down at Man O' War Boulevard due to injury collision

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The inbound lanes of Versailles Road are shut down at Man O' War Boulevard due to an injury collision on Wednesday, the Lexington Police Department reported.

Police noted that traffic is being diverted to Man O' War Boulevard. Police added that the inner loop of Man O' War at Airport Road and the outbound left-turn lanes of Versailles Road are closed.

Police asked that drivers in the area slow down, use caution, and be prepared to take an alternate route.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have additional information as it becomes available.