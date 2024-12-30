Inbound lanes on Nicholasville Road at Malabu Dr. blocked due to reported injury collision

UPDATE: Dec. 30 at 4:30 p.m.

Officials released additional information to LEX 18 regarding the two-vehicle crash that resulted in three lanes on Nicholasville Road at Malabu Drive being blocked off on Monday.

Officials detailed that one car flipped over on its side during the crash that occurred at around 3:45 p.m.. One person with non-life-threatening injuries was reportedly treated at the scene.

Traffic continues to be impacted in the area and officials will provide an update once the crash has been cleared.

Original Story:

Lexwrecks reported on social media that three inbound lanes on Nicholasville Road at Malabu Drive are blocked as of 4 p.m. on Monday due to an injury collision.

Injury Collision:



Nicholasville Road at Malabu Drive - Three inbound lanes are blocked. Malabu Drive is blocked at the intersection with Nicholasville Road. pic.twitter.com/4eEux2ytC6 — lexwrecks (@lexwrecks) December 30, 2024

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have more information as it becomes available.