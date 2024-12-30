Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Inbound lanes on Nicholasville Road at Malabu Dr. blocked due to reported injury collision

Roadway collision
LEX 18
Roadway collision
Posted
and last updated

UPDATE: Dec. 30 at 4:30 p.m.

Officials released additional information to LEX 18 regarding the two-vehicle crash that resulted in three lanes on Nicholasville Road at Malabu Drive being blocked off on Monday.

Officials detailed that one car flipped over on its side during the crash that occurred at around 3:45 p.m.. One person with non-life-threatening injuries was reportedly treated at the scene.

Traffic continues to be impacted in the area and officials will provide an update once the crash has been cleared.

Original Story:

Lexwrecks reported on social media that three inbound lanes on Nicholasville Road at Malabu Drive are blocked as of 4 p.m. on Monday due to an injury collision.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18