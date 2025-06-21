Indiana woman dead following ATV accident at Kentucky off-road park

LEATHERWOOD, Ky. (LEX 18) — One woman has died following an ATV accident at an off-road park in eastern Kentucky, according to the Perry County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said in a post on social media that they responded to the Leatherwood Off-Road ATV park on Thursday evening after an ATV accident with injuries.

67-year-old Melanie Lynn Ingram from Milan, Indiana, was "partially ejected" from an ATV, resulting in fatal injuries, the sheriff's office said. The Perry County Coroner's Office pronounced Ingram dead at the scene.