Infectious disease physician reminds UK students to be careful during spike in COVID-19

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — During a spike in COVID-19 cases across the commonwealth, UK Healthcare is reminding students to be careful as classes kicked off this week.

With the University of Kentucky just a few days into classes during a recent rise in COVID-19 activity across Kentucky, Infectious Disease Physician Nicholas Van Sickels is sending a message that if you're worried, wear a mask.

"We have seen an increase in hospitalizations here at UK, and many other hospitals in the region," Van Sickels said.

That leads to this advice.

"Keep the good hygiene and when vaccines become available, which is very soon, we do encourage the COVID-19 vaccine, as well as other respiratory vaccines when they're available.

If you're sick... stay home... properly wash your hands and use an alcohol based sanitizer," Van Sickels added.

There are other recommendations and insight from one of the medical directors for UK's Infection Prevention and Control Program.

"When you eat, when you go in and out of a classroom, cough etiquette, staying in open air situations if you're sick. In a classroom, it is a little bit difficult," Van Sickels said.

Van Sickels also recommends getting the COVID-19 Vaccine even if you've had COVID-19, but with the stipulation to wait two to three months.

"If you've had COVID in the last two to three months, it's probably the variant that's circulating right now, so you do have a little bit of protection, but after that time it wears off and so we recommend you get the COVID vaccine. If you haven't had COVID-19 anytime recently, in the last two or three months, then I would encourage go ahead...getting it." Van Sickels noted.

Also, if you choose to get the flu shot and COVID-19 Vaccine, Van Sickels advises getting the two vaccines together just for simplicity so that you're ready for the season.