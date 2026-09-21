Inflation and cost of living top voter concern with 43 days until the midterm election

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Lex News) — With 43 days until the midterm election, a new NBC poll finds inflation and the cost of living is the top concern for American voters — an issue that could shape competitive congressional races across the country, including in Central Kentucky.

According to the poll, 28% of voters said inflation and the cost of living is the country's most important issue. An additional 16% rated it the second most important issue, meaning 44% of voters polled say money is on their mind right now.

The numbers echo complaints Americans have been voicing for some time — that there is an affordability problem in the country, and that everything from utility bills to groceries to gas is significantly more expensive than it was just a few years ago.

Both candidates running for Central Kentucky's seat in Congress acknowledge the issue is at the top of voters' minds.

Democrat Zach Dembo said:

"Times are tough right now. People are having trouble paying their bills. They're having trouble affording groceries or filling up their gas tank. And it doesn't have to be that way. That's happening because of corruption."

Dembo believes rooting out corruption in Washington, D.C. will help address the affordability problem. He points to things like tariffs as additional costs being passed on to Kentucky shoppers.

Republican Ralph Alvarado says good tax policy and more jobs on American soil will make things easier on Kentucky families.

"First and foremost, we want to keep our taxes low. We want to make sure we have a situation where we're not going to increase cost of government. We need to keep government tight," Alvarado said. "The more jobs we can create, the better opportunities for Americans as well. Anything we can do to increase manufacturing."

The NBC poll also shows the majority of voters believe President Donald Trump's policies have hurt the economy, which political experts say will make things more difficult for Republicans in November. However, the poll shows Democrats are not running away with the race for Congress.