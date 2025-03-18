Watch Now
Injury collision causes roadway shut down on Old Frankfort Pike

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexwrecks is reporting that the roadway on Old Frankfort Road west of Alexandria Drive is shut down in both directions due to an injury collision on Tuesday.

Officials added that a single vehicle is reportedly on its side in the area.

Motorists should drive with caution and stay aware of emergency personnel in the area.

