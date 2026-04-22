Injury collision on Nicholasville Road at Malabu Drive blocks multiple lanes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — An injury collision, reportedly involving four vehicles, shut down all inbound lanes of Nicholasville Road at Malabu Drive on Wednesday.

Further, Malabu Drive is shut down in both directions, Lexwrecks reported.

Motorists should drive with caution in the area as authorities work the scene.

UPDATE / TRAFFIC ALERT:

- All inbound lanes of Nicholasville Rd are now shut down at Malabu Dr until further notice.

- Malabu Dr is also shut down in both directions. https://t.co/YqhWMDmGyS pic.twitter.com/FVzwvj8wXg — lexwrecks (@lexwrecks) April 22, 2026

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have additional information as it becomes available.