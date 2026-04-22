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Injury collision on Nicholasville Road at Malabu Drive blocks multiple lanes

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LEX 18
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Roadway collision
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LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — An injury collision, reportedly involving four vehicles, shut down all inbound lanes of Nicholasville Road at Malabu Drive on Wednesday.

Further, Malabu Drive is shut down in both directions, Lexwrecks reported.

Motorists should drive with caution in the area as authorities work the scene.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have additional information as it becomes available.

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