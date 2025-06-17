Injury collision shuts down Delong Road between Tates Creek, Walnut Hill Roads

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexwrecks reported on social media that Delong Road between Tates Creek Road and Walnut Hill Road is shut down due to an injury collision.

Motorist should drive with caution in the area as emergency personnel work the scene.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have more information as it becomes available.