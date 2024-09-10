Watch Now
Injury crash closes inbound lanes on Tates Creek Road

LexWrecks on X
Update:

According to the post, inbound traffic is using the right turn lane to go around on Tates Creek Road.

Original:

All inbound lanes are closed following an injury collision on Tates Creek Road, according to lexwrecks on X.

The post states that there was an injury collision on Tates Creek Road prior to Cooper Drive.

As a result, all inbound lanes have been shut down.

