Inmate at Fayette County Detention Center found dead in cell, Bureau of Inmate Management says

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — An inmate at the Fayette County Detention Center was found dead in her cell on Saturday morning, according to a release from the Bureau of Inmate Management.

The release states that 27-year-old Alicia Meredith Marie Ropp was found unresponsive in her cell by community corrections staff at 8:16 a.m.

Attempts by corrections officers, YesCare staff and the Lexington Fire Department to revive Ropp were unsuccessful and she was pronounced dead at the jail by the Fayette County Coroner at 10:00 a.m., the release says.

Police and the coroner's office are investigating the cause and manner of Ropp's death. The release mentions that such an investigation is normal in the case of an in-custody death and the detention center will complete an internal review of the incident.

Ropp was incarcerated on Feb. 25 for probation violation, leaving the scene of an accident, no insurance, and failure to register a motor vehicle, the release adds.