Inside Ashford Stud: How a Kentucky Thoroughbred farm connects the Bluegrass to Ireland and Japan

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. — In the heart of Kentucky’s Thoroughbred industry, Ashford Stud has built a reputation that stretches far beyond the Bluegrass.

“We’re one of the premier farms, no doubt,” said Adrian Wallace, who works in nomination sales at Ashford Stud.

The Woodford County farm, located near Keeneland, is home to some of the most recognizable stallions in Thoroughbred racing. It also serves as the American branch of Coolmore, the international breeding operation headquartered in Ireland.

“It’s got a massive footprint not only worldwide, but certainly here in Kentucky,” Wallace said.

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Wallace is among the many people in Kentucky’s horse industry who came to the state from Ireland.

“I remember getting off the plane and sort of being hit by the humidity and thinking, ‘Whoa, what did I get myself in for?’” Wallace said.

The breeding shed at Ashford Stud has been operating for more than 40 years, connecting Kentucky to Coolmore’s global breeding operation. Ireland has also played a major role on racing’s biggest stage, producing more Breeders’ Cup winners than any country outside the United States.

“There’s a lot of pride connected to it,” Wallace said. “We take immense pride in the fact that we’re able to compete with horses that are bred around the world.”

Home to Triple Crown champions

Ashford Stud’s influence can be seen in the champions standing on the farm.

Triple Crown winners American Pharoah and Justify have both stood at Ashford Stud. American Pharoah made history in 2015 when he swept the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes before winning the Breeders’ Cup Classic at Keeneland.

“He won the first-ever Grand Slam, culminating with a Breeders’ Cup Classic win at Keeneland in 2015,” Wallace said.

American Pharoah’s career has also strengthened Ashford Stud’s ties to Japan.

The stallion is spending a second consecutive breeding season in Japan before returning to Kentucky in 2027, which by then will mark 12 years after his historic Breeders’ Cup victory in Lexington.

Those international relationships extend to a newer generation of champions.

Sierra Leone won the Breeders’ Cup Classic in 2024 and has since retired to stud duties at Ashford. He is a first cousin to Japanese star Forever Young, who held off Sierra Leone in the 2025 Breeders’ Cup Classic.

For Wallace, those connections show how closely linked Thoroughbred racing and breeding have become around the world.

“That just adds another layer to the story that is the Thoroughbred racing and breeding industry,” he said.

As racing’s world championships return to Kentucky, Ashford Stud remains positioned at the center of an industry that reaches from the Bluegrass to Ireland, Japan and beyond...well-established as one of the most prestigious breeding operations in the world.

“We are proud to be a part of that group of farms,” Wallace said.

With multiple Breeders’ Cup and Eclipse Award winners associated with its stallion roster, Ashford Stud has earned its reputation as a home of champions. Its parent operation, Coolmore, traces its breeding history to the 1850s, linking generations of Thoroughbred bloodlines across continents.