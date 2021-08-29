Instructional assistant dies, as school district remains closed due to COVID outbreak

BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A staff member of Lee County Schools has died.

Heather Antle was an instructional assistant at Lee County Elementary.

Lee County School District

The superintendent for the district, Sarah Wasson, told LEX 18 in a statement:

"It is very hard to lose such a wonderful person on our staff. Heather was a special lady who brought joy to everyone and helped do anything that was needed. She will be greatly missed by our Lee County Schools family."

Currently, the Lee County School District is closed to a COVID outbreak. In a letter dated August 25, Wasson said that two staff members and at least five students had recently tested positive for COVID.

The district is planning to return to in-person learning on Tuesday, September 7.