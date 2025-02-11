Report: Investigation underway after dog dies of hypothermia in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Franklin County KY Humane Society reported on Tuesday that an investigation by animal control is underway after a dog was dropped off at a pet boarding facility and ultimately died of hypothermia.

Officials detailed that the humane society picked up the dog that was reportedly dropped off at Tin Rood Inn, a pet boarding and training facility, by a "good samaritan."

The dog, who was given the name Gabriel by the humane society, was taken to the shelter and seen by a veterinarian, a post from the society read.

The post stated, "Despite efforts to resuscitate the dog, he succumbed to the effects of hypothermia."

The post noted that animal control will be in charge of investigating the incident.