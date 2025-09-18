Investigation underway after fan allegedly 'showed gun' outside middle school football game in Powell Co.

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Superintendent of Powell County Schools, Sarah Wasson, released a statement announcing that a fan from an opposing team allegedly "showed a gun" following a verbal altercation at a middle school football game.

According to the statement, during a game on Sept. 11 between Powell County and Morgan County, a fan from the opposing side of the field "exchanged words" with a volunteer who was helping with chains. The statement from the superintendent then says that, "The opponent's fan then waited outside the gate until one of our players exited and had some words. As both parties were leaving, there was an incident at the exit of our parking lot in which the fan from the opposing team allegedly showed a gun."

The incident remains under investigation by the school police chief, Stanton City Police, and other county officials.

The statement adds, "We can't communicate further about the incident, but we want our community to know that this type of behavior will not be tolerated." Wasson says that the incident has been taking place since Sept. 12, but they were unable to release public information until Thursday.