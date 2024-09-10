Investigation underway after fatal crash in London

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One man has died following a crash in London involving a vehicle and a motorcycle, according to the London Police Department.

A release from the department says that officers responded to the incident at approximately 8:11 a.m. on Monday. An investigation found that 84-year-old Lowell Carter from London was driving a Can-Am Ryker when the crash happened on South Main Street and Armory Street.

Police say that Carter was treated at the scene and then taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.